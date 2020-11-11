Migrant Women Deported After Alleging Abuse In Detention Center

All of the woman have accused a doctor at a Georgia immigration detention center of performing unnecessary procedures, often without their consent.

Several women who say they were mistreated by a Georgia doctor at an immigration detention center are in the process of getting deported from the U.S.

The Trump administration has already deported six women who complained about the doctor, saying he performed unnecessary medical procedures on them or operated without their consent.

Some women allege the doctor performed procedures that left them unable to have children, but there is no evidence to support claims that a large number of hysterectomies were performed.

The Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security are investigating claims against the doctor.

The doctor denies the allegation against him.