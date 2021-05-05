Hyundai Recalls Over 390,000 Vehicles For Possible Engine Fires

The recall includes some Santa Fe Sport SUVs, Elantras, Konas and Velosters.

Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 cars in North America over concerns of engine fires.

The company is telling some people to park outside until they can get the problem fixed.

More than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs made in 2013 to 2015 are being recalled. The rest of the cars included in the recall are 2020 Elantras and 2019 through 2021 Konas and Velosters.

Hyundai says it plans to notify the drivers affected next month.