Zeta Makes Landfall On Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

It hit as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 miles per hour. It's now weakened to a tropical storm.

In an already active hurricane season, Zeta made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Monday night, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

But as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center says it could reach hurricane strength again by the time it reaches the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday.

A hurricane watch has been issued from parts of Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama state line. Less than three weeks ago, Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana.