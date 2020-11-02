Hurricane Zeta Power Outages Raise Voting Concerns

New Orleans officials say they will provide generators at three polling locations in danger of losing power on Election Day because of Hurricane Zeta.

In Louisiana, power outages caused by Hurricane Zeta are leading to voting concerns.

Late Sunday the city of New Orleans said three polling locations may be without power on Election Day, but all three will receive portable generators.

As of Sunday afternoon there were about 28,000 reported power outages in Orleans Parish.

Zeta hit southeastern Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday.

