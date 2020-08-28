Hurricane Laura Topples Confederate Statue In Louisiana

The city had voted to keep the statue amid protests.

Hurricane Laura toppled a controversial Confederate statue in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The 105-year-old monument of a Confederate soldier — named the South's Defenders Monument — was knocked off its pedestal in front of the courthouse when the Category 4 storm hit.

Laura made landfall early Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

Earlier this month, leaders in the city voted to keep the statue after protests called for it to be removed.

The storm left the statue dented and bent.

