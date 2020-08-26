Hurricane Laura Now Forecast To Hit Category 4

Half a million people have been told to evacuate.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hurricane Laura is now forecast to evolve into a catastrophic Category 4 storm, with winds swirling around the Gulf of Mexico at about 110 miles per hour. It's expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center warns it could bring a life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and flooding to Texas and Louisiana. The National Weather Service is predicting power outages that could last for weeks or possibly months.

More than half a million people are being told to evacuate ahead of the storm, but some say they are staying behind and plan on riding it out.

"I'm more worried about being without power in anything else. I mean, I live in a trailer. It's been there for like 30 years, kind of sunk in the ground. So, I think I'll be OK," said one Louisiana resident.

Remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to reach some inland states. Flash flood warnings have been issued in Arkansas and heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky later in the week.

Additional reporting by Jeff Martin, John Mone and Stacey Plaisance of the Associated Press