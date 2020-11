It's the second hurricane to hit Central America in two weeks.

Hurricane Iota brought catastrophic conditions to Central America.

The storm made landfall overnight, hitting the same area that was pummeled by Hurricane Eta less than two weeks ago.

Iota intensified into a Category 5 hurricane Monday. It weakened to a Category 4 before hitting Nicaragua.

The presidents of Honduras and Guatemala have called for international financial help.