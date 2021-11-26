Hundreds Of FedEx Packages Found Dumped In Alabama Town

Hundreds Of FedEx Packages Found Dumped In Alabama Town
By Newsy Staff
November 26, 2021
Police found 300 to 400 packages thrown off a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

In Blount County, Alabama — about 40 miles northeast of Birmingham — police found as many as 400 FedEx packages dumped in a ravine on Wednesday. That's according to a Facebook post from the Blount County Sheriff's Office

They made sure to let people in the county know if they were expecting a package to expect a delay.

FedEx sent over an area manager and trucks to gather up the packages. The company said they were scanning them and will get them to the right places.

