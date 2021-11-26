Hundreds Of FedEx Packages Found Dumped In Alabama Town

Police found 300 to 400 packages thrown off a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

In Blount County, Alabama — about 40 miles northeast of Birmingham — police found as many as 400 FedEx packages dumped in a ravine on Wednesday. That's according to a Facebook post from the Blount County Sheriff's Office

They made sure to let people in the county know if they were expecting a package to expect a delay.

FedEx sent over an area manager and trucks to gather up the packages. The company said they were scanning them and will get them to the right places.