Human Remains Found In Search For Tulsa Massacre Victims

Back in 1921, White Tulsa residents attacked what was known as "The Black Wall Street" for its successful Black-owned businesses.

Human remains were found Tuesday in a cemetery where investigators are searching for unrecorded victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

An archaeologist at the Oklahoma site said at least one person's body was found, and possibly a second.

It's not confirmed yet that the remains are connected to the race massacre, but funeral home records show massacre victims were buried in the same area.

It's estimated as many as 300 people died, although only three dozen deaths were officially reported.