Howard Names College Of Fine Arts After Actor Chadwick Boseman

Howard University has posthumously honored Chadwick Boseman by naming its newly re-established College of Fine Arts after the actor.

The honor comes 20 years after Boseman, as a student, led a protest against plans to merge the university's College of Fine Arts into the College of Fine Arts and Sciences.

Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in directing.

He rose to prominence in Hollywood by playing roles of Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.

The Black Panther star died in August after battling colon cancer.

