How You Can Save Gas By 'Hypermiling'

If you're looking to stretch your fuel mileage, you could try a gas-saving technique called "hypermiling."

Hypermiling using driving techniques that maximize fuel efficiency. It's all about a smooth, consistent acceleration with your vehicle and anticipating when it's time to brake.

That means slowly braking for red lights and stop signs. Experts recommend also driving the speed limit.

If your vehicle has a stop-start feature, you should turn that feature on. That will also help boost the mileage.

The term "hypermiling" was coined in 2004 by Wayne Gerdes, who started the Web site CleanMPG.com, which has become a hub for fuel efficiency enthusiasts.