How U.S. Vaccine Rates Differ From Other Countries
By Newsy Staff
September 16, 2021
Christian Bryant dives into low COVID vaccination rates in the U.S. compared to other countries around the world.
TRENDING IN
World NEWS
Ramon Espinosa / AP
Cuba Begins Administering COVID Vaccines To Children As Young As 2
0:30
Zabi Karimi / AP
Rumors Swirl Of Taliban Power Struggle
0:23
Rewards For Justice / AP
France Says It Killed ISIS Leader In Drone Strike
3:42
Feature Story News
India Tightens Scrutiny Of Social Media
4:06
Feature Story News
Vaccine Hesitancy Rampant In Congo
Bernat Armangue / AP
Afghan Killed By Drone Praised By Co-Workers In U.S. Aid Group
Tiziana Fabi / AP
Pope: No Place For Politics In President Biden Communion Flap
0:30
South Korea Defense Ministry / AP
North And South Korea Launch Ballistic Missiles Hours Apart
Noelle Herrenschmidt / AP
2015 Paris Attacks Suspect: Deaths of 130 'Nothing Personal'
Sea Shepherd / AP
Slaughter Of Dolphins On Faeroes Sparks Debate On Traditions
Muhammad Farooq / AP
Afghanistan Minister Pledges Taliban Govt Won't Allow Militant Attacks
Leo Correa / AP
WHO, Partners Aim To Get Africa 30% Of Needed Vaccine Doses By Feb.
0:38
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Speak To United Nations General Assembly
0:18
Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik / AP
Vladimir Putin Will Self-Isolate Due To Virus Cases In Circle
2:03
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Organizations Help Afghans Adjust To Life In The U.S.
1:07
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Secretary Blinken Testifies On Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
3:31
Feature Story News
Youth Climate Activists Remobilizing In Europe
0:26
Khalil Hamra / AP
Israel Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza As Militants Fire Rockets
3:17
Sidiqullah Khan / AP
Young Afghans Struggle As Taliban Government Settles In
0:26
Bernat Armangue / AP
UN Asks For More Than $600 Million In Donations For Afghans
0:26
Lee Jin-man / AP
North Korea Tests New Long-Range Cruise Missiles
Petr David Josek / AP
Pope Cracks Jokes, Greets Fans In Slovakia
3:13
Scripps
Missouri Family Helps Haitians Hit By Earthquake
2:09
Wali Sabawoon / AP
Afghan Women Fight Back, Protest Against Taliban
0:36
Bernat Armangue / AP
Second Chartered Flight Takes Foreigners Out Of Afghanistan
Scott Heppell / AP
Queen's London Representative Says Royals Back BLM Movement
2:39
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Couple Helps An Afghan Family Settle In The U.S.
NOAA / AP
Hurricane Olaf Hits Mexico's Los Cabos Resorts As Category 2
0:24
Koji Sasahara / AP
Japan Extends COVID-19 Emergency Restrictions
1:16
Wali Sabawoon / AP
Dozens Of Westerners Board Commercial Flight From Kabul
Visar Kryeziu / AP
North Macedonia Blaze in COVID-19 Field Hospital Kills 14
3:35
Sgt. Isaiah Campbell
Veterans Are Outraged Over Handling of Afghanistan Evacuations
0:35
John Locher / AP
WHO Chief Calls For Halt On COVID Booster Shots
7:24
Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi / AP
PBS Correspondent Jane Ferguson Speaks On The Reality Of Taliban Rule
0:24
Francois Mori / AP
Trial Begins For 20 Men Accused In 2015 Paris Attacks
Vadim Ghirda / AP
Bulgaria, EU's Least Vaccinated Nation, Faces Deadly COVID Surge
Dita Alangkara / AP
Indonesian Prison Fire Kills 41, Injures 80
0:33
Bernardino Hernandez / AP
1 Dead In Powerful Mexico Earthquake
3:21
A.J.
Afghan Reporters Fear Being Killed By The Taliban
2:21
Col. Thomas Esser
U.S. Air Force Commander Saves Afghan Family
3:43
Newsy
Europe Welcoming Afghan Refugees
Lisa Leutner / AP
UN Nuke Watchdog: Iran Pressing On With Uranium Enrichment
Olivier Douliery / AP
Evacuees Plead For Action: 'We Are In Some Kind Of Jail'
0:26
Wali Sabawoon / AP
Taliban Announce All-Male Interim Government In Afghanistan
2:03
KMGH
KMGH: What To Know About The Mu COVID Variant
0:28
Sebastian Scheiner / AP
Israel's Army Attacks Hamas Over Prison Break
Wali Sabawoon / AP
Taliban Fire In Air To Disperse Protesters, Arrest Journalists
Eraldo Peres / AP
Bolsanaro Seeks Show Of Strength On Brazil's Independence Day
National Unity Government (NUG) via Facebook / AP
Myanmar Opposition Calls For Uprising Against Military Government
0:34
Thibault Camus / AP
Paris Terror Attack Trial Starts Wednesday
0:23
Jae C. Hong / AP
China-to-Hong Kong Travelers Will No Longer Need Quarantine
4:38
Scripps
How 9/11 Impacted Muslims In America
0:25
CNN
Health Experts Call Global Warming Greatest Health Threat
0:21
Mark Mitchell / AP
New Zealand's Prime Minister Lifts Lockdown
Ramil Nasibulin / BelTA / AP
Belarus Court Sentences Opposition Activists
Sebastian Scheiner / AP
Israeli Police Launch Manhunt For 6 Escaped Prisoners
AP
Guinea's New Junta Leaders Seek To Tighten Grip On Power
1:24
Jalaluddin Sekandar / AP
Taliban Say They Now Control Last Holdout Afghan Province
1:23
WRTV
WRTV: Hoosiers Are Ready To Welcome Afghan Refugees
Behrouz Mehri / AP
Japan's Prime Minister Steps Down
0:24
Alex Burton / New Zealand Herald / AP
New Zealand Police Kill Suspected Terrorist Seconds Into Knife Attack
2:46
Altaf Qadri / AP
The Female Soccer Player Who Stayed Behind In Afghanistan
3:10
Wali Sabawoon / AP
What It's Like Living As A Female Journalist Under Taliban Rule
0:29
Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi / AP
Afghan Victims Of U.S. Drone Strike Call For Apology
AP
Effort Underway To Rescue Girls Soccer Team From Afghanistan
2:38
Jose Luis Magana / AP
What History Shows About American Support of Refugees
3:36
Jean Wesly Alcin
Humanitarian Relief Underway In Haiti After Earthquake
Steve Ruark / AP
U.S. Faith Groups Unite To Help Afghan Refugees Resettle
1:14
Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi / AP
Life In Kabul, Afghanistan Now That American Troops Have Left
0:23
Bram Janssen / AP
UN: Weather Disasters Soar In Numbers, Cost, But Deaths Fall
2:51
Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi / AP
The Taliban Celebrate First Day Of Rule Without U.S. Troops
2:14
Scripps
What's Next For Afghanistan?
1:50
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Praises Airlift, Defends Departure From 'Forever War'
1:51
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Neighbors Remember Service Members Killed In Kabul
The Justice of Ali / AP
After Leaked Videos, Iran Opens Cases Against Prison Guards
3:57
Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force/AP
Family Members Of Veterans Express Frustration Over Afghan Withdrawal
2:33
U.S. Central Command / AP
Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America's Longest War
2:24
Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla / U.S. Marine Corps
America's Longest War Comes To An End
3:45
Scripps
Afghan Community In California Scrambles To Help Relatives
Ng Han Guan / AP
China Limits Children To 3 Hours Of Online Video Gaming Per Week
0:29
Joan Mateu / AP
EU Takes U.S. Off Safe Travel List
0:18
Abir Sultan / Pool European Pressphoto Agency / AP
Abbas, Gantz Hold High-Level Talks Urged By U.S.
0:34
Visar Kryeziu / AP
Pentagon Says There's 'Still Time' To Evacuate Americans From Kabul
2:46
Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi / AP
Rockets Fired At Kabul Airport Hit Homes Amid U.S. Withdrawal
0:27
Ahn Young-joon / AP
North Korea Appears To Have Resumed Nuclear Operations
2:45
Scripps
Nonprofit Teaches High Schoolers How To Fly
1:53
Ng Han Guan / AP
Intelligence Community: COVID-19 Origins Are Still Unclear
2:30
Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla / U.S. Marine Corps / AP
Afghan Interpreters Fear Being Left Behind
3:14
U.S. Army Video / AP
Wisconsin Town Reacts As Afghan Refugees Arrive
3:38
AP
The Latest In Kabul, Plus Droughts Across America (In The Loop)
3:30
Scripps
Groups Help Afghan Refugees Adapt To Life In The U.S.
1:35
KSHB
KSHB: Therapist Helps Veterans Process The Violence In Afghanistan
0:31
2021 Maxar Technologies / AP
Security Concerns At Kabul Airport After Thursday's Attack
Ikram Suri / AP
Fire At Chemical Factory In Southern Pakistan Kills 10
0:32
AP
Islamic Students Abducted In Nigeria Released
2:48
Scripps
Inside The Effort To Welcome Afghan Refugees