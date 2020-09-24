How To Watch President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination On Newsy

Join Newsy's Jay Strubberg live for special coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his nomination to the Supreme Court Saturday, filling the seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Join Newsy's Jay Strubberg live for special coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern.

