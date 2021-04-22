How To Watch President Biden's Address To Congress On Newsy

President Joe Biden will make his inaugural address to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021. His address comes one day before he marks 100 days of his administration, two days before the U.S. troop withdrawal begins in Afghanistan, and one week after a historic conviction in the trial of Minnesota v. Derek Chauvin.

With an ongoing fight against COVID and economic recovery plans in place, President Biden's address will touch on topics that impact every American.

Newsy will bring viewers the President’s address and the Republican Response without interruption. Newsy’s Chance Seales and Alex Livingston will lead coverage of the address and response with support from Newsy’s political reporting team — live from the heart of the nation’s capital.

