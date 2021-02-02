How To Watch: Newsy’s Live Coverage Of The Impeachment Of Donald Trump

Newsy will provide uninterrupted coverage of the historic Senate trial set to begin next week.

In a historic first for the United States, Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to face two impeachments. Gavel to gavel, Newsy will provide uninterrupted coverage of the historic Senate trial set to begin next week.

Alex Livingston of Newsy’s “Morning Rush” will lead coverage through the opening of the trial each day. Newsy’s Jay Strubberg and James Packard will unpack the day-to-day action as it happens. And "Newsy Tonight" host Chance Seales will explore the day’s events through the evening.

