How To Watch Continuing Election Coverage Free On Newsy

Newsy brings you stories of people, not pundits.

Tune in to Newsy for opinion-free news and analysis of the 2020 election results. Newsy will provide you with updates from our reporters stationed across the country until a winner is declared ... however long that may take. Here's how to watch:

Are you a subscriber to a cable, satellite or streaming TV platform?

Watch Newsy's coverage via providers including Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Atlantic Broadband, Buckeye Broadband, Cox TV, Cincinnati Bell Fioptics, DISH, Frontier Communications, Google Fiber, T-Vision, MCTV, Mediacom, Spectrum, United TV, Verizon Fios, WOW! and Xfinity. You can also watch Newsy on streaming services including FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Check your local channel availability at newsy.com/platforms.

Are you a cord cutter?

Newsy is offering Election 2020 coverage free across all of the leading streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, as well as newsy.com.