How To Watch 2022 Election Coverage Free On Newsy

Tune in at 6 p.m. ET on Election Night for updates and in-depth reporting on the big races and key issues driving voters this year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, as polls open from the East Coast and move west, Newsy will deliver timely updates on the election, the issues driving voters to the polls and results as they come in throughout the night.

Tune in at 6 p.m. ET as Newsy kicks off special, evening-long coverage. Newsy brings viewers stories of people — showing voters the places and things they need to understand how their vote can have an impact.

Viewers can count on Newsy for opinion-free news and analysis of the election results.

Watch Newsy for FREE using your digital antenna for live coverage of the 2022 Midterm Elections plus on-the-ground reporting from key swing states across the country. You can also watch Newsy on streaming services including FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Visit newsy.com/platforms for a full list of where to watch.

Are you a cord cutter? Newsy is offering its special Election 2020 coverage free across all of the leading streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, as well as newsy.com. You can also watch along on the Newsy app on your mobile device.