How To Watch 2020 Election Coverage Free On Newsy

Newsy brings viewers stories of people, not pundits.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as polls open from the East Coast and move west, Newsy will deliver timely updates on the election, the issues driving voters to the polls, the pandemic’s impact on voting and results as they come in throughout the night.

Tune in at 7 p.m. ET as Chance Seales kicks off special, evening-long coverage. Newsy brings viewers stories of people, not pundits — showing voters the places and things they need to understand how their vote can have an impact.

Viewers can count on Newsy for opinion-free news and analysis of the election results until a winner is declared.

HOW TO WATCH:

Are you a subscriber to a cable, satellite or streaming TV platform?

Watch Newsy's coverage via providers including Armstrong, AT&T U-verse, Atlantic Broadband, Buckeye Broadband, Cox TV, Cincinnati Bell Fioptics, DISH, Frontier Communications, Google Fiber, T-Vision, MCTV, Mediacom, Spectrum, United TV, Verizon Fios, WOW! and Xfinity. You can also watch Newsy on streaming services including FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Check your local channel availability at newsy.com/platforms.

Are you a cord cutter?

Newsy is offering its special Election 2020 coverage free across all of the leading streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel, as well as newsy.com.