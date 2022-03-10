President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency regulation this week.

Government agencies are now tasked with evaluating the risks and the benefits of cryptocurrency per President Biden's new executive order. The order, which he's expected to sign this week, will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded. This historic move could expand the use of digital currencies in the U.S. economy.

Cryptocurrency is digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. It's a $3 trillion market and is gaining a lot of traction right now in digital spaces.

President Biden's order comes as administration officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about Russia's use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions have sent the ruble to historic lows and have closed the country's stock market.

Newsy correspondent Stephen Graddick introduces a few safe options and explains how to invest in cryptocurrency, because there are a lot of fakes out there in the markets.