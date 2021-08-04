newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
How The Latest SEC Additions Will Affect College Sports
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
How The Latest SEC Additions Will Affect College Sports
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
August 4, 2021
August 4, 2021
Last week, the SEC president and chancellors unanimously voted to allow the University of Texas and Oklahoma University into the conference.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:15
John Minchillo / AP
COVID Cases Up 84% Among U.S. Kids, Teens
3:44
Craig Ruttle / AP
Vaccination Proof Requirements Then And Now
2:10
Jae C. Hong / AP
Hospitals Dealing With More COVID-19 Patients
0:25
Pentagon Force Protection Agency via AP
Pentagon Officer Killed In Stabbing Identified As George Gonzalez
0:53
Ted Shaffrey / AP
Majority Of NY Assembly Would Oust Cuomo If He Doesn't Quit
2:02
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Hospitals Make Changes To Care For COVID Patients
1:41
Frank Franklin II / AP
NYC Mandates COVID Vaccination Proof For Indoor Settings
2:26
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan's Push To Vaccinate Young Americans
3:35
KMGH
KMGH: Man Beaten By Aurora Police Officer Speaks Out
1:28
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Doctors Treating More Respiratory Viruses
1:57
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Girl Gets COVID Just Weeks After Return To School
0:48
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Body Camera Footage Of Condo Collapse Released
2:16
WTVF
WTVF: COVID Survivor Wishes He'd Been Vaccinated
0:51
Eugene Garcia / AP
Hundreds Of Spirit Airlines Flights Canceled
0:32
Richard Drew / AP
COVID Cases Spiking Among U.S. Children
2:26
Noah Berger / AP
What's Driving Longer Wildfire Seasons In The U.S.?
2:15
Newsy
Relationships & Marriage Rates Amid The Pandemic
6:33
Instagram / @Polyam.US
Exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy Relationships
1:13
Office of the NY Governor / AP
President Biden Calls For Gov. Cuomo To Resign
0:50
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Announces New 60-Day Federal Eviction Moratorium
2:21
Claire Bokal
Love In A Pandemic: COVID-19's Impact On Relationships
1:52
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Court Backs College Vaccine Mandates
2:26
Beaumont Health
WXYZ: Michigan Doctor Worries About The Next COVID Variant
2:57
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Union Says Migrant Surge Puts Border Agents 'In Impossible Situations'
1:00
Marta Lavandier / AP
Newsy Overview Of The COVID-19 Data
1:31
WFTS
WFTS: Florida County Struggles To Hire Enough Teachers
3:19
AP Photo/Haven Daley
Is Proof Of Vaccination Enough To Slow Delta Spread?
2:15
KGTV
KGTV: Do More Americans Support Mandatory Masks Or Vaccines?
John Minchillo / AP
Medals To Be Awarded To Honor Jan. 6 Responders
2:12
Scripps
Some Florida Residents Want Masks Mandated As COVID Cases Rise
0:26
Kevin Wolf / AP
"Multiple Casualties" Following Violence Near Pentagon
2:07
WEWS
WEWS: Advice For Renters Facing Eviction
0:46
Alex Brandon / AP
2 More Officers Who Responded To Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Dead By Suicide
Richard Drew / AP
Investigation Finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women
2:36
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Parents Voice Concerns Ahead Of New School Year
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Denver's Vaccine Mandate Causes Confusion
4:02
Megan Smith / Newsy
Chicago's Top Prosecutor Battles Critics Amid Surge In Gun Violence
0:32
Ashley Landis / AP
Simone Biles Returns To Olympic Competition, Wins Bronze On Beam
0:29
Mark Lennihan / AP
New York City Holds Off On Indoor Mask Mandate
1:16
Denis Poroy / AP
Schools Trying To Catch Up Kids And Keep COVID Out
2:08
Newsy
Immunocompromised People May Need Third Vaccine Shot
2:19
Newsy
Explaining The Debt Limit And Why Congress Will Likely Raise It Again
0:37
Leo Correa / AP
Denver, Colorado Mayor Mandates COVID Vaccination For City Workers
2:32
KPAX
KPAX: Is The Worst Of Wildfire Season Behind Us?
0:26
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP
DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Over Homophobic Remarks
0:21
Andrew Harnik / AP
D.C. Mayor Defends Against Accusations She Violated Mask Mandate
1:50
WFTS
WFTS: How To Ease Face Mask Anxieties
1:10
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Trump Allies Could Be Called To Testify In January 6 Hearing
1:49
WPTV
WPTV: Teachers Prepare For Unique Challenges This School Year
0:28
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. Expands Afghan Refugee Program Eligibility
2:35
Newsy
Parents, Students Stress Over COVID As Back-To-School Season Nears
1:00
Michael Dwyer / AP
Evictions Expected To Spike As Moratorium Ends
1:29
KMGH
KMGH: More Coloradans Are Seeking Out COVID Vaccines
0:26
Mark Lennihan / AP
U.S. Vaccinations Ramp Up As Delta Variant Spreads
3:26
Scripps
Should Schools Test Students For COVID-19?
2:38
Scripps
U.S. Sees Excess Deaths During Pandemic That Weren't COVID-Related
0:24
Gregory Bull / AP
Simone Biles To Return For Balance Beam Finals
2:02
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Unveils $1T Infrastructure Bill
3:15
Scripps
The Impact Of Wildfires On Housing Prices
3:26
Scripps
How Brain Injuries Impact Recidivism Among Inmates
5:12
Scripps
Uncovering The Truth About Native American Boarding Schools
4:11
Scripps
The Push To Make Planes More Accessible For Wheelchair Users
2:14
KMGH
KMGH: Some Coloradans Feel Pushed Out Of Mountain Towns
4:03
Scripps
Inside A Center Helping Women Overcome Addiction
3:41
Scripps
Group Uses Adaptive Boxing To Fight Past Disabilities
3:10
Scripps
Giant Goldfish Invade Lakes Across The Country
3:18
Scripps
Teaching Asian American History In Schools
3:30
Scripps
The Push To Build More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
2:39
Scripps
Will COVID-19 Cases Surge This Fall?
3:49
Scripps
Tourism Returns To Rural America
3:20
Scripps
Aspiring Model With Scoliosis Shares Her Story
1:01
Ashley Landis / AP
Minnesota Governor Declares July 30 Suni Lee Day
2:31
Michael Dwyer / AP
Millions At Risk Of Eviction As Moratorium Ends
0:47
Matt Rourke / AP
CDC Says Delta Variant Is As Contagious As Chickenpox
2:12
WXYZ
WXYZ: Tracking Michigan's Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases
0:21
Mary Altaffer / AP
FDA Trying To Speed Up Full Approval Of Pfizer Vaccine
3:18
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
First Flight Of Afghan Evacuees Lands In U.S.
0:46
Rick Bowmer / AP
Florida Governor To Let Parents Decide Whether Students Wear Masks
0:31
David Guttenfelder / AP
More Than 200 Afghans Arrive In U.S. On First Evacuation Flight
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Some Florida Nursing Homes Are Limiting Visitors Due To COVID-19
2:20
Lisa Thornton
KSTU: Compensation For Utah Caregivers Could Soon Run Out
0:30
John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal via AP
2 Tornadoes Hit Pennsylvania, Injuring Several People
2:16
Cat Sandoval
What Happens To City Centers When So Many People Work Remotely?
1:23
Noah Berger / AP
Climate Change Is Driving A Fierce 2021 Wildfire Season
1:46
WTVF
WTVF: What's Next For DACA Recipients?
2:14
WTVF
WTVF: Addressing Tennessee's Mental Health Bed Shortage
1:18
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Firefighters Help Battle Oregon's Bootleg Fire
4:40
AP / LM Otero
Understanding Texas' Disputed History Curriculum
0:26
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen
0:52
Sam Metz / AP
CA, NV Governors Request More Federal Aid To Battle Wildfires
2:20
Jennifer Jackson
WCPO: Ohio Nurses Prepare For A Spike In Patients
2:37
Daniel Richard
Some Vaccinated Americans Still Face Long-Haul COVID, Hospitalization
1:50
KMGH
KMGH: Workers React As Colorado Hospitals Mandate COVID Shots
2:47
WXMI
WXMI: Gov. Whitmer Pushes Vaccines As COVID Cases Rise In Michigan
2:20
Scripps
Program Uses Sports To Teach Teens Six Core Values
2:56
Newsy
Activists Worry Anti-Trans Health Care Law Will Go Into Effect