newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
How The Infrastructure Bill Could Help The Caretaking Industry
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
How The Infrastructure Bill Could Help The Caretaking Industry
May 2, 2021
May 2, 2021
Biden's infrastructure plan would invest $400 billion in caretaking services.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
1:50
AP
$4 Trillion Economy Plan Worth Every Penny, Says Biden Administration
1:11
AP
North Korea Says U.S. Faces a 'Very Grave Situation' After Address
1:15
AP
Withdrawal of Troops in Afghanistan is Underway After 20-year War
2:51
Jesse Pratt López
Former ICE Detainee Interrupts President's Speech — Here's Her Story
2:25
AP
Rep. Kinzinger's 'Country First' Initiative Tested In Texas Race
0:23
Rahmat Gul / AP
CNN Report Says U.S. Begins Withdrawal From Afghanistan
2:14
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Democrats Unveil Gun Violence Prevention Proposals
0:22
Dario Lopez-Mills / AP
Report Says 'Vulnerable' Migrants Could Avoid Restrictions
1:24
Evan Vucci / AP
President, VP Embark On Day 2 Of 'Getting America Back On Track Tour'
2:24
Brynn Anderson/AP
Separated Migrant Families Still Awaiting Reunification
2:07
KGUN
KGUN: Inside A 'Soft-Sided Facility' Housing Migrants In Arizona
0:29
Jeff Chiu / AP
FDA Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, Flavored Cigars
0:27
Defense Department
U.S. Starts Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan
0:40
Senate TV / AP
Rep. Madeleine Dean: Country Needs Dems, GOP Working Together
1:33
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
President Biden Seeks GOP Support For American Families Plan
0:43
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
VP Harris, Speaker Pelosi Make History During Speech
0:45
Senate Television via AP
Sen. Tim Scott Delivers GOP Rebuttal To Pres. Biden's Joint Address
0:54
Melina Mara / The Washington Post via AP
Pres. Biden Calls On Congress To Pass George Floyd Police Reform Bill
1:01
Melina Mara / The Washington Post / AP
President Biden: Time To Get To Work On Infrastructure
0:30
Babuskinsky District Court / AP
Alexei Navalny Says Putin A 'Naked, Thieving King'
1:01
Chip Somodevilla / AP
President Biden: Go Get Vaccinated, America
0:46
Doug Mills / New York Times / AP
President Biden Hits The Road To Sell His Agenda
2:44
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
Progressives Respond To President Biden's First Address To Congress
3:16
Why America's Aging Airports Need Help To Survive Post-Pandemic
1:32
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
President Biden Making His First Address To Joint Session Of Congress
0:38
Arizona, Idaho Restrict Abortions With New Laws
0:22
Olivier Hoslet / AP
EU Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal
2:51
Janis Shinwari
Many Afghan Interpreters Risked Their Lives For the U.S. — Now What?
0:28
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
No Designated Survivor For Pres. Biden's First Congressional Address
0:45
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP
NBC Poll: President Biden More Moderate Than Obama
0:53
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Pres. Biden Will Give First Congressional Address To Sparse Crowd
0:55
Evan Vucci / AP
Politicians Speak On President Biden's First 100 Days
0:44
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Administration Makes 2 Immigration Moves Ahead Of Address
0:40
Carolyn Kaster / AP
President's Address Considered 'National Special Security Event'
0:43
Patrick Semansky / AP
GOP Senators Skeptical About President Biden's Approach
1:39
Ross D. Franklin / AP
After 100 Days, Arizona Voters Rate President Biden's Performance
2:35
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
White House Struggled With Migrant Surge In Its First 100 Days
2:51
twitter / @JoshuaErlich
Police Misconduct Unreported, Unnoticed in National Registry
2:10
The White House
Pelosi, Harris To Make History At Pres. Biden's Address To Congress
0:59
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden To Propose Capital Gains Tax Under American Families Plan
2:51
Patrick Semansky // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dr. Fauci: More Challenges For Vaccines Ahead In The Next 100 Days
0:28
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden To Raise Minimum Wage For Federal Contractors
0:53
Spencer Platt / AP
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Reporters: I Didn't Do Anything Wrong
0:44
Evan Vucci / AP
John Kerry Denies Discussing Israeli Strikes With Iran
1:23
AP Images
Where Does the Economy Stand After Biden's First 100 Days?
0:59
Mark Lennihan / AP
Texas Will Gain 2 House Seats, 5 States To Gain 1
0:38
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Faces Recall Vote
0:51
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Vice President Harris Speaks About Approach To Migration Surge
3:04
AP Images
Experts See Ominous Signals In Russian Pullback At Ukrainian Border
1:34
Anupam Nath // ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Will Share AstraZeneca Vaccines, Pledges Aid To India
2:26
Scripps
Inside The Effort To Support Black Farmers
0:26
Charlie Riedel / AP
President Biden To Announce Summer Food Program
1:51
AP
Approaching 100th Day In Office, President Biden's Approval Over 50%
0:55
Burhan Ozbilici / AP
Turkish Officials Protest U.S. Recognizing Armenian 'Genocide'
3:13
Scripps
How Racism Played A Part In Shaping The U.S. Highway System
2:08
AP
Six Shootings By Police Occur In 24 Hours After Chauvin Trial Verdict
0:22
CDC Recommends Pregnant People Get Vaccinated
0:49
Evan Vucci / AP
Climate Summit Ends With Focus On Technology
0:55
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
GOP Lawmakers Unveil $568B Infrastructure Plan
0:30
Charles Dharapak / AP
Panel: Have Independent Review Of Military Sex Abuse Cases
0:23
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Oklahoma Law Protects Drivers 'Fleeing From A Riot'
1:57
WXMI
WXMI: Pro-Trump Political Party Moves Forward In Michigan
0:36
Michael Conroy / AP
NRA Gears Up For $2 Million Campaign
0:33
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Study: Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Women
2:39
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Why The Fight For D.C. Statehood Has Reached A Critical Moment
0:24
Hannah Albert / AP
New Unemployment Claims Trending Down
2:55
AP Photo/Delmer Martinez
Hurricane Devastation Fuels U.S.-Bound Migration From Honduras
1:41
Andrew Harnik/AP
DOJ Investigating Minneapolis Police Department
1:40
Graeme Jennings / Washington Examiner Pool via AP
President Biden's NASA Nominee Pledges Robust Space Program
0:29
Craig Mitchelldyer / AP Images for Portland Public Schools
Democrats Aim To Go Green With School Buses
2:33
AP
Chauvin Verdict Renews Focus On Federal Police Reform
0:35
Morry Gash / AP
House Democrats Push Police Reform After Chauvin Verdict
0:25
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Supreme Court Declines Cases Challenging Lifetime Gun Ownership Ban
2:41
AP Images
Alexei Navalny's Adviser Says 'I Narrowly Escaped Arrest'
2:58
Julio Cortez // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Support For Legal Weed At All-Time High, But Congress Lags On Reform
0:25
Carlos Giusti / AP
Biden Administration Releases $8B For Puerto Rico
0:49
Mark Lennihan / AP
Senate To Vote On Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bill
0:50
Evan Vucci / AP
Union Would Accept Move From Coal For New Jobs
1:37
WFTS
WFTS: Inside Florida's New 'Anti-Riot' Bill
1:08
Susan Walsh / AP
Former VP Walter Mondale Dies
0:44
Michael Conroy / AP
Prosecutor Says FedEx Gunman Never Had 'Red Flag' Hearing
1:59
Eric Gay / AP
FedEx Shooting Highlights Loophole In Indiana's 'Red Flag' Gun Law
2:36
AP
Amid Pandemic, Workplace Air Quality Standards 'All Over The Place'
0:25
U.S. Embassy Seoul / AP
U.S., China Commit To Work Together On Climate Change
0:32
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Admin. Seeks Support On Infrastructure, Jobs And Education
1:33
AP
Indianapolis Sikh Community Reels From Loss In FedEx Shooting
2:35
Scripps
Examining America's Water Infrastructure Crisis
1:04
Andrew Harnik / AP
Mass Shooting Suspect Was A Former FedEx Employee
0:18
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Passes Measure To Close Pay Gap
0:40
Julio Cortez / AP
Inspector General Says Capitol Police Need to Change "Culture"
2:06
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
No Room For Error As Democratic Majority Slims
0:43
Associated Press
VP Harris Announces Largest Child Care Investment In U.S. History
0:26
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Committee Advances Bill To Study Slavery And Reparations
3:14
AP Images
Democrats To Reintroduce Bill On Background Checks For Ammo Sales
3:49
Andrew Harnik/AP
Could "Amtrak Joe" Give High-Speed Rail Its Long-Awaited Glow Up?
0:43
Graeme Jennings / AP
U.S. Officials: China Remains Biggest Global Threat