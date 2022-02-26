newsy
How Russia’s False Flags Set The Stage For War In Ukraine
How Russia’s False Flags Set The Stage For War In Ukraine
February 26, 2022
State-controlled Russian news agencies and pro-Russian voices online are spreading dubious videos that paint Ukraine as the aggressor.
