newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
How Remote Work Might Benefit 'Night Owls'
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
How Remote Work Might Benefit 'Night Owls'
April 14, 2022
April 14, 2022
Italian researchers discovered a flexible work schedule helps "night owls" sleep better and longer.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
0:42
Mary Altaffer / AP
Pfizer To Seek COVID Booster For Healthy 5- To 11-Year-Olds
0:22
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Manilow To Miss Opening Of Off-Broadway Show After Positive COVID Test
0:22
Hau Dinh / AP
Biden Administration To Extend Mask Mandate For Public Transit
0:21
Mel Evans / AP
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $302M In Pelvic Mesh Case
2:36
Newsy
Scientists Create Prosthetic With 3D Printers For Vulnerable Bird
0:29
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Biden Administration's Travel Mask Mandate Still Up In The Air
0:29
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Biden Waiving Ethanol Rule In Bid To Lower Gasoline Prices
0:20
Matt Rourke / AP
Philadelphia To Restore Indoor Mask Mandate As COVID Cases Rise