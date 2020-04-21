How One Greek Island Reveals Europe's Far-Right Nationalist Network

A small Greek island has become a magnet for Europe's far-right Identitarians — something that helps reveal what the network looks like.

European Identitarians from countries like France, Austria and the Netherlands have been flocking to the Greek island of Lesbos in recent months. The reason? Refugees and migrants.

The island has become a magnet for Europe's Identitarian movement — a far-right white nationalist group that's anti-migration and anti-Islam. By following these people, we can trace their connections back to the rest of Europe--and from there, the wide network of Europe's Identitarian movement.

This investigation, in collaboration with Lighthouse Reports, will show you what that network looks like and how it's fueling nationalist sentiment in Europe.

This video is part of a collaboration between Newsy and the Borders Newsroom with Lighthouse Reports.