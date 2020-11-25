newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
How One City In Hard-Hit South Dakota Is Handling COVID
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
How One City In Hard-Hit South Dakota Is Handling COVID
By Skye Giebink
and Ngoc Thach
and Kristy Schantz
By Skye Giebink
and Ngoc Thach
and Kristy Schantz
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
South Dakota has one of the highest COVID rates per capita in the country. Newsy went to Aberdeen to find out how locals are grappling with the virus.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
3:00
Video Blocks
Pandemic Turns Internships Virtual
1:42
Kevin P. Coughlin / AP
U.S. Health Officials, State Leaders Send Warnings
0:30
Hans Pennink / AP
U.S. To Initially Release 6.4M Vaccine Doses
0:25
Ted S. Warren / AP
Seattle To Cut Police Budget By 17%
0:46
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Los Angeles County Bans Outdoor Dining
0:32
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Food Pantries See Surge In Need Before Holiday
0:54
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
No Spectators Allowed At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
0:40
Andrew Harnik / AP
White House Moving Forward With Holiday Events
1:51
AP
Millions Shun Warnings For Holiday Travel: 'We Can't Just Stop Living'
0:25
Vatican Media
Pope Francis Welcomes NBA Players To The Vatican
0:22
Mary Altaffer / AP
New York City's First African American Mayor Dies at 93
0:47
David Zalubowski / AP
Grocery, Retail Workers Demand Protections Amid COVID-19
0:16
Nam Y. Huh / AP
American Medical Association Calls Racism A Public Health Threat
0:39
Frank Franklin II / AP
Millions Travel For Holiday Despite Surge In Virus Cases
2:03
Videoblocks
What's The Risk Of Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner?
6:06
Newsy
Rethinking Public Health Funding When A Pandemic Is Our Biggest Threat
0:22
Bebeto Matthews / AP
New York Tightens Restrictions As COVID Hospitalizations Spike
1:50
University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP
What If Multiple COVID-19 Vaccines Are Approved?
0:50
Jae C. Hong / AP
U.S. Health Officials Continue To Warn Against Holiday Travel
0:57
AP Images
TSA Expects Millions More To Travel Thanksgiving Week
0:23
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Trump Campaign Cuts Ties With Lawyer Sidney Powell
2:05
AP
Historic Pick of Cardinal-Designate Gregory May Have Political Impact
1:40
Videoblocks
What's The Risk Of Flying to Visit Others?
1:06
Mary Altaffer / AP
Federal Judge Tosses Out Trump Campaign Lawsuit In Pennsylvania
0:39
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Eight Injured In Shooting At Wisconsin Mall; Suspect Still At Large
3:23
Newsy
Is The U.S. Ready For A National Lockdown?
1:04
Office of the U.S. Secretary of the Army
DOD Leaders Won't Quarantine After Contact With COVID-Positive Person
1:19
FDA
How A COVID Vaccine Approval Process Works And Why It Will Take Weeks
0:34
Jae C. Hong / AP
California Curfew in Place as COVID Cases Rise
0:18
Michael Conroy / AP
Murderer Eighth Person Executed by Federal Government Since July
0:50
Mark Lennihan / AP
NYC Parents Protest Switch to Remote Learning
0:21
Nam Y. Huh / AP
More Than 50 Protestors Sue Chicago Police
1:21
Videoblocks
What's The Risk Of Driving to Visit Others?
0:24
Michigan Governors Office / AP
Feds Say Men in Mich. Gov. Kidnap Scheme Had Backup Plans
2:52
Spike Johnson
How El Paso Is Confronting One Of The U.S.' Worst COVID Outbreaks
3:18
COVID-19 Slows Adoption Process But Sparks More Interest
2:19
AP
CDC Says College Students Going Home For Thanksgiving Raise Risks
0:16
Jeff Chiu / AP
Former President Obama's New Memoir Breaks Record
4:27
AP
Pilots Watch Closely As FAA Lifts Grounding On Embattled 737 Max
1:09
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Nursing Home Virus Infections At All-Time High
3:07
Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File
What's Next For A COVID-19 Vaccine?
2:33
Newsy Staff
El Paso Jail Inmates Paid $2 Per Hour To Assist With COVID
1:53
Ahmad Seir Nassiri / AP
President Trump Orders A Drawdown Of 3K Troops From Afghanistan & Iraq
0:52
North Texas Food Bank
Thousands Line Up At Dallas Food Bank For Thanksgiving Meals
1:38
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden Announces Key White House Team
2:13
AP
Experts: Households Only, Virtual Thanksgiving Gatherings Are Best
0:28
LM Otero / AP
Boy Scouts Of America Faces Over 90,000 Sex Abuse Claims
4:14
AP
'They Die In The Same Way': Nurse Begs For Buy-in As COVID Surges
2:56
AP
President-elect Joe Biden May Select A Woman To Lead The Pentagon
1:55
Video Blocks
Teleworking From Another State Can Lead To Surprise Taxes
2:36
Vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used of Moderna's potential vaccine for COVID-19.
Early Data: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 94.5% Effective
1:20
Greg Nash / AP
Immigration Advocates Cheer Judge's DACA Ruling
1:07
Susan Walsh / AP
Former Trump Official Criticizes President For Blocking Transition
1:20
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Martha McSally Concedes Defeat To Mark Kelly In Arizona Senate Race
3:12
Susan Walsh / AP
President-elect Biden Names Transgender Veteran To DOD Transition Team
0:45
Sarah Blake / AP
Suspects In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case Denied Bond
3:40
Aaron Fedor
Residents Of New York COVID Hot Spot React To Severe Restrictions
1:03
Elaine Thompson / AP
Small Gatherings Are Driving The Coronavirus' Spread
1:49
Associated Press
Appeals Court Rules In Harvard's Favor In Racial Bias Lawsuit
0:27
Lewis Levine / AP
Father, Son Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Seek Bond
0:36
Charles Krupa / AP
Appeals Court: Harvard Doesn't Discriminate Against Asian Applicants
0:25
CHARLES DHARAPAK / AP
Jeffrey Toobin Fired By The New Yorker
0:23
Noah Berger / AP
Insurance Industry Could Lose $8B In Wildfires
1:08
Mark Lennihan / AP
UPS Ends Ban On Natural Hairstyles, Beards
0:43
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Makes First Official Appearance Since Election Was Called
2:30
Alex Brandon / AP
Can A Shakeup At The Pentagon Negatively Impact National Security?
2:34
Associate Press
How Will The Biden Administration Shape America's Workforce?
3:02
Chaotic Transition Leaves Pres.-Elect Biden Without Intel Briefings
0:48
Eric Paul Zamora / The Fresno Bee / AP
Veterans Get Free Lifetime Access To National Parks
0:27
Lynne Sladky / AP
Eta Could Hit Florida Again
2:02
Darron Cummings / AP
Indianapolis Officer Not Indicted In Dreasjon Reed's Death
3:02
Massoud Hossaini / AP
Defense Spending Under Pres.-Elect Biden: What Will It Look Like?
2:31
Eli Lilly
FDA Grants Emergency Authorization To Eli Lilly's COVID Treatment
2:00
AP
Supreme Court Seems Favorable To Keeping Parts Of Obamacare
0:25
Matt Cashore / AP
Football Celebration Forces COVID Testing for Notre Dame Students
1:01
KATIE WORKMAN / AP
Health Experts Advise Caution This Thanksgiving
0:35
Massimo Sambucetti / AP
Vatican Report Blames Pope John Paul II, Others For McCarrick's Rise
1:28
AP
The Affordable Care Act, Once Again, Has Its Day In Court
2:35
Marta Lavandier / AP
Eta Churning In Gulf Of Mexico
1:37
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
President Trump Fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper Via Twitter
2:00
Twitter Suspends MAGA Rally Group, QAnon-Linked Founder
2:03
AP
Pfizer: COVID Vaccine 90 Percent Effective
0:29
Elaine Thompson / AP
U.S. Reports New Sunday Record Of Nearly 106,000 New COVID-19 Cases
0:35
Virgin Hyperloop One
Virgin Hyperloop Conducts First Test With Passengers
1:17
Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / AP
Former President George W. Bush Congratulates Biden On Victory
1:29
Richard Shotwell / AP
Alex Trebek Dead At 80 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer
1:25
Andrew Harnik / AP
Biden Reportedly Plans To Undo Several Trump Administration Policies
3:01
Andrew Harnik / AP
President-Elect Joe Biden Addresses Nation
0:41
Kenosha County Court / AP
Jacob Blake Pleads Guilty In Abuse Case Unrelated To Police Shooting
2:22
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
U.S. Continues Breaking COVID-19 Case Records
0:43
Frank Franklin II / AP
Ex-cops Charged in George Floyd's Killing Face Single Trial
0:29
STEVEN SENNE / AP
Report: U.S. Unemployment Rate Drops To 6.9%
0:27
John Locher / AP
Nevada Voters Overwhelmingly Pass Same-Sex Marriage Protection
0:24
Delmer Martinez / AP
Hurricane Eta Slows Over Central America, Heading Toward Florida
2:23
Video Blocks
CDC Promotes Telework To Reduce COVID-19 Exposure
2:25
The Strong National Museum of Play
National Toy Hall Of Fame Honors Industry Trailblazer: Baby Nancy