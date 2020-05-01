WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Path Forward: How New York Is Helping Small Businesses Survive

By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Aaron Fedor
May 1, 2020
New York City is giving small businesses grants and loans, but its small business commissioner stresses that COVID-19 requires a federal response.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT