newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
How Many Guns Have Americans Bought This Year?
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
How Many Guns Have Americans Bought This Year?
By
Christian Bryant
By
Christian Bryant
November 3, 2020
November 3, 2020
Christian Bryant, host of "In the Loop," travels to Charlotte to break down some of the factors that led to the surge in gun sales this year.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Politics NEWS
3:21
AP
Voters Forced To Travel To Cast Their Ballots
2:57
AP
Counting The Record Number Of Mail-In Ballots This Election
0:35
Sue Ogrocki / AP
Criminal Justice Reform On Ballots In Several States
0:53
Lynne Sladky / AP
Expert Expects Florida Winner Declared Before Wednesday
1:45
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Polls Open As Candidates Make Final Pitches
0:31
Scott Eisen / AP
Small New Hampshire Communities Continue Election Day Tradition
2:18
Meg Kinnard / AP
Democrats Favored To Win Seats In U.S. House, Senate
1:09
Lynne Sladky / AP
Vote Smarter 2020: When Do All The Votes Have To Be Counted?
1:28
David J. Phillip / AP
Texas Judge Rules Against GOP Petition To Throw Out Drive-Thru Votes
1:08
Mike Catalini / AP
Ballot Counting Deadlines Vary By State
0:45
Evan Vucci / AP
President Trump Suggests He'll Challenge Election Results
2:20
Chris Pizzello / AP
Cities, Businesses Prepare For Possible Election Day Unrest, Violence
2:23
Betfair Exchange
Bettors Abroad Are Wagering Record Amounts On U.S. Election
1:54
Alex Brandon / AP
COVID Cases Rise; President Trump Hints At Firing Fauci
0:28
Matthew Hinton / AP
Hurricane Zeta Power Outages Raise Voting Concerns
4:37
Counted On: Record Voter Turnout Takes Toll On Registrars
0:40
Jeff Chiu / AP
Companies Offer Discounted Rides To Voters
0:31
Fred Schilling / Supreme Court of the United States / AP
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Joins The Supreme Court
1:04
Jim Rassol / AP
President Trump Suggests Firing Dr. Anthony Fauci After The Election
1:40
Seth Wenig / AP
Vote Smarter 2020: What Does 'Precincts Reporting' Mean?
1:19
Graeme Jennings / AP
White House Says Fauci Playing Politics In Critique Of Virus Response
1:11
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Doctor's Notes Will Be Made Available Electronically For Free
1:12
Seth Wenig / AP
Affordable Care Act Enrollment Begins Days Ahead Of Election
1:19
Gene J. Puskar / AP
Judge Orders USPS To Take 'Extraordinary Measures' To Deliver Ballots
1:54
John Minchillo /AP
Immigrant Sanctuary Seekers Await Election Results
1:12
Mikala Compton / Herald-Zeitung / AP
Early Voting Wraps Up In Several States With Vast Turnouts Reported
2:42
New York Theater Workshop
Daniel Dae Kim Tackles 2020 Election Divisions In 'Belly Of The Beast'
1:02
Julio Cortez / AP
Walmart Walks Back Decision To Remove Firearms From Store Displays
2:15
AP
Experts Say Record Early Voter Turnout In Texas Favors Joe Biden
2:33
Michael Conroy / AP
Where Voting Stands Four Days Out From Election Day
1:29
AP
Asian American GOP Group Backs Joe Biden
3:42
AP
Texas Surpasses 2016 Total Turnout Despite Stiff Voting Restrictions
2:39
AP
One Of Justice Barrett’s 1st Cases May Involve LGBTQ Rights, Religion
0:59
LM Otero / AP
More Early Voters in Texas Than All Its 2016 Votes
0:23
Matt Rourke / AP
USPS Delivers 122M Ballots Ahead of Election
1:04
AP
Power Outages From Hurricane Zeta Complicate Early Voting
0:26
AP
No Progress On COVID-19 Relief Bill
1:42
WPTV
Vote Smarter 2020: How Are Winners Projected Before Votes Are Counted?
4:01
KXXV
QAnon-Linked Organizer Calls Rallies Last 'Peaceful' Unity Attempt
2:48
Megan Smith/Newsy
Hispanic Vote Could Be Key To Winning The Sunshine State
1:12
Morry Gash / AP
New Restrictions In Milwaukee Amid Wisconsin Outbreak
2:44
AP Images
Fake Emails, Robocalls And Texts Target Voters Ahead Of Election Day
0:42
Mark Lennihan / AP
U.S. Economy Up 33 Percent, But Not Fully Recovered
0:20
Kiichiro Sato / AP
TikTok Joins Effort To Prevent Election Misinformation
0:28
Tim Godbee / Department of Homeland Security / AP
'Anonymous' Trump Critic Reveals Himself
1:02
Newsy
Vote Smarter 2020: What Happens If There's A Dispute Over A Ballot?
2:46
Evan Vucci/AP
President Trump Looks To Win Over More Senior Voters
0:37
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Big Tech CEOs Face Scrutiny In Senate Hearing
0:36
Matt Slocum / AP
Supreme Court Rejects Pennsylvania GOP's Ballot Deadline Appeal
2:48
Newsy / Jeff Wick
Fla. Business Owner Flipping Vote To Biden: "I Just Want To Survive"
3:14
AP
Should We Trust The Polls In 2020?
3:11
Greg Nash
Senate's Section 230 Hearing Barely Touched On Section 230
2:36
Instagram / thesatellitela
Independent Venue Week Throws A Spotlight On Pandemic Struggles
0:22
Don Ryan / AP
Google Will Stop Political Ads After Election
1:54
CNN
Trump Campaign Website Hacked
0:39
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Newsy-Ipsos Poll: 38 Percent Of Voters Have Already Cast Their Ballots
0:33
Evan Vucci / AP
Judge Rules Against Replacing President Trump As Defendant In Lawsuit
0:30
Ted S. Warren / AP
Judge: South Carolina Can't Reject Ballots For Signature Mismatches
0:59
Don Ryan / AP
Vote Smarter 2020: Why Does Counting Mail-In Ballots Take Longer?
1:25
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
COVID Relief Deal Extremely Unlikely Before Election
0:57
John Minchillo / AP
Judge: U.S. Can't Replace Pres. Trump In Defamation Suit
2:31
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Why Pres. Trump Is Gaining Support Among Cuban Americans In Florida
1:09
Hans Pennink / AP
Politico: Medicare, Medicaid Plan May Cover COVID-19 Vaccinations
1:10
Patrick Semansky / AP
Barrett's Confirmation Could Impact Some High-Profile Cases
1:32
John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal / AP
Supreme Court Blocks Absentee Deadline Extension in Wisconsin
2:23
Patrick Semansky / AP
What Early Voting Numbers Tell Us About The 2020 Election
3:55
Counted On: Ballot Curing to Make Every Vote Count
0:23
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Nancy Pelosi Says White House Rejected Virus Testing Plan
0:22
Siphiwe Sibeko / AP
Medicare, Medicaid Will Reportedly Cover COVID-19 Vaccine
0:50
Patrick Semansky / AP
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed To The Supreme Court
0:48
Nam Y. Huh / AP
Vote Smarter 2020: Can You Register To Vote On Election Day?
0:30
Gene J. Puskar / AP
Pennsylvania GOP Challenges Mail-in Ballot Ruling
1:04
Richard Vogel / AP
Postal Service Delays Could Lead To Rejected Ballots
2:13
Chris Szagola/AP
Pres. Trump's Final Pitch Likely To Focus On Economic Recovery
2:36
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
How The Supreme Court Has Decided The Rules For Voting In 2020
0:32
Alexei Druzhinin / AP
Vladimir Putin Sees Nothing 'Criminal' In Hunter Biden's Ukraine Work
2:34
AP Photo / Jenny Kane, File
Facebook to Ban Political Ads Until After Election
0:38
Brian Witte / AP
Early Voting Kicks Off In Maryland
0:33
AP / Aziz Karimov
Armenia And Azerbaijan Agree To New Ceasefire Agreement
0:37
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Pelosi Signals Progress On Coronavirus Relief Bill
0:29
Gerry Broome / AP
Trump Campaign Contesting North Carolina's Late Mail-In Ballot Rule
0:45
Damian Dovarganes / AP
58.6 Million Americans Have Already Voted In the 2020 Election
0:31
Boston Police Department / AP
FBI Investigating Boston Ballot Box Fire
1:24
Charlie Riedel / AP
Vote Smarter 2020: Will Precincts Be Open On Election Day?
1:56
Michael Reynolds / AP
Sen. Murkowski Shifts, Says She Will Confirm Barrett for Supreme Court
1:47
John Locher / AP
Trump Campaign, Republicans File Suit In Nevada To Stop Vote Count
0:43
Evan Vucci / AP
President Trump Casts His Ballot In-Person In Florida
1:02
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP
Texas Cannot Limit Ballot Boxes To One Per County, Appeals Court Rules
1:16
Matthew Brown / AP
Census Count Falls Short In Areas That Need It Most
3:11
Jeff Amy / AP
More Medical Abuse Allegations Surface At Immigration Detention Center
1:19
Elaine Thompson / AP
U.S.: Russian Hackers Target State, Local Networks As Election Nears
0:31
Gene J. Puskar / AP
USPS Receives 523M Pieces Of Election Mail
0:27
AP / Steven Senne
Mortgage Rates Fall To Another Record Low
0:30
Jim Bourg / AP
Trump Administration Joins 30 Countries With Anti-Abortion Declaration
0:26
AP / Sue Ogrocki
Walmart Files Pre-emptive Lawsuit Against U.S. Government
2:04
Carrie Cochran / Newsy
Backup Poll Workers Still Needed In Key States