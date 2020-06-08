How Gen Z Has Powered Protests For Racial Justice

An Ipsos survey finds young Americans are more likely to follow the protests closely and less likely to approve of how police have handled protests.

They Marched For their Lives, they marched for #MeToo, they marched for the climate. And now, the generation that's been thrown from one crisis to the next through their high school and college years, are marching to say Black Lives Matter — and many of them are at the forefront of the movement.

That might not be surprising, compared to every other generation in America, Generation Z has followed the protests more closely, and is more critical of how both police and the president have handled the demonstrations. Some of DC's protests have been organized by a newly formed group called Concerned Citizens, led by a handful of young black men and women in their teens and early 20s.