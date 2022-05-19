How Does The U.S. Adoption System Work?

It can take weeks or even years to adopt a child, along with tens of thousands of dollars.

Many agencies report COVID slowed the adoption and fostering of children across the country. But the pandemic didn’t slow Americans' interest.

A Harris poll last year found 67 percent of adults believe that every child is adoptable, up almost 10 percent from 2017.

And a high percentage of adults say they have considered adoption or foster care.

