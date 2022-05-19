How Does The U.S. Adoption System Work?

How Does The U.S. Adoption System Work?
By Maritsa Georgiou
and Emily Grossberg
May 19, 2022
Many agencies report COVID slowed the adoption and fostering of children across the country. But the pandemic didn’t slow Americans' interest.  

A Harris poll last year found 67 percent of adults believe that every child is adoptable, up almost 10 percent from 2017.  

And a high percentage of adults say they have considered adoption or foster care. 

But it can take weeks or even years to find a match, along with tens of thousands of dollars. 

