Home School How-To: How Do I Keep My Child From Falling Behind?

Newsy did some homework and asked the experts: How do I keep my child from falling behind?

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

You may be one of the millions of parents who now finds themselves playing the role of substitute teacher. So Newsy did some homework and asked the experts: How do I keep my child from falling behind?

“We have to accept that a student is never truly falling behind," said Jennifer Jessie, a tutor in Virginia. "They're just kind of moving at their own pace. And during a pandemic, you might not be at the same pace that you were, which is a little bit hard to accept. But give them a little bit of grace.”

“Constant communication with the teacher is essential," said Diego Román, assistant professor at The University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education. "Even now, it's even more essential than before.”

“Maybe instead of sitting down and doing a bunch of math problems, you're baking in the kitchen and you're talking about conversions," said Michigan fourth grade teacher Kim Huls. "Or you're talking about measuring different things across the house and talking about area and perimeter of your coffee table, or your dining room table, or whatever it might be. I think that there are a lot of different ways to make that learning fun. Maybe help them catch up a little bit without making school and learning feel just completely crippling.”