From check-in to post-arrival, almost everything about air travel has changed. This is what you'll likely experience next time you fly.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Picture this: It's 6 a.m. and you're up for a flight, something you haven't done in months — and something for which you've never had to pack a face mask. What awaits you at the airport? And how are you supposed to have confidence in the system when the experience changes with the logo on the plane?