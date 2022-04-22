How Can We Live A More Sustainable Lifestyle?

According to EPA, the average American produces around 4.5 pounds of trash each day.

One of the goals of Earth Day is to inspire people to take action and do their part when it comes to our planet.

One way to make a difference is to start with your food; buy from farmer's markets, local stores, or grow your own food if you can.

Ditch the plastic and carry reusable shopping bags. Using reusable dishes and utensils, is always a great approach.

This has been said many times before but turning off the water when you're not using it, switching appliances and toilets to low-flow, reduce usage of heating and air conditioning, and cutting back driving in fossil fuel-powered vehicles, is also a great way to live sustainably.

Environmental activist Rob Greenfield, who has dedicated his life to living sustainably, tells Newsy he used to live what you call a "typical American lifestyle," but he was inspired to radically transform his life. Now, he wants to inspire others to live more sustainable lifestyles and is asking America to wake up to its garbage problem.