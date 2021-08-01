newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
How Brain Injuries Impact Recidivism Among Inmates
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
How Brain Injuries Impact Recidivism Among Inmates
August 1, 2021
August 1, 2021
A study found that traumatic brain injuries can lead people to reoffend.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
1:00
Marta Lavandier / AP
Newsy Overview Of The COVID-19 Data
1:31
WFTS
WFTS: Florida County Struggles To Hire Enough Teachers
2:15
KGTV
KGTV: Do More Americans Support Mandatory Masks Or Vaccines?
John Minchillo / AP
Medals To Be Awarded To Honor Jan. 6 Responders
2:12
Scripps
Some Florida Residents Want Masks Mandated As COVID Cases Rise
0:26
Kevin Wolf / AP
"Multiple Casualties" Following Violence Near Pentagon
2:07
WEWS
WEWS: Advice For Renters Facing Eviction
0:46
Alex Brandon / AP
2 More Officers Who Responded To Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Dead By Suicide
Richard Drew / AP
Investigation Finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women
2:36
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Parents Voice Concerns Ahead Of New School Year
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Denver's Vaccine Mandate Causes Confusion
4:02
Megan Smith / Newsy
Chicago's Top Prosecutor Battles Critics Amid Surge In Gun Violence
0:32
Ashley Landis / AP
Simone Biles Returns To Olympic Competition, Wins Bronze On Beam
0:29
Mark Lennihan / AP
New York City Holds Off On Indoor Mask Mandate
1:16
Denis Poroy / AP
Schools Trying To Catch Up Kids And Keep COVID Out
2:08
Newsy
Immunocompromised People May Need Third Vaccine Shot
2:19
Newsy
Explaining The Debt Limit And Why Congress Will Likely Raise It Again
0:37
Leo Correa / AP
Denver, Colorado Mayor Mandates COVID Vaccination For City Workers
2:32
KPAX
KPAX: Is The Worst Of Wildfire Season Behind Us?
0:26
Charles Sykes / Invision / AP
DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Over Homophobic Remarks
0:21
Andrew Harnik / AP
D.C. Mayor Defends Against Accusations She Violated Mask Mandate
1:50
WFTS
WFTS: How To Ease Face Mask Anxieties
1:10
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Trump Allies Could Be Called To Testify In January 6 Hearing
1:49
WPTV
WPTV: Teachers Prepare For Unique Challenges This School Year
0:28
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
U.S. Expands Afghan Refugee Program Eligibility
2:35
Newsy
Parents, Students Stress Over COVID As Back-To-School Season Nears
1:00
Michael Dwyer / AP
Evictions Expected To Spike As Moratorium Ends
1:29
KMGH
KMGH: More Coloradans Are Seeking Out COVID Vaccines
0:26
Mark Lennihan / AP
U.S. Vaccinations Ramp Up As Delta Variant Spreads
3:26
Scripps
Should Schools Test Students For COVID-19?
2:38
Scripps
U.S. Sees Excess Deaths During Pandemic That Weren't COVID-Related
0:24
Gregory Bull / AP
Simone Biles To Return For Balance Beam Finals
2:02
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Unveils $1T Infrastructure Bill
3:15
Scripps
The Impact Of Wildfires On Housing Prices
5:12
Scripps
Uncovering The Truth About Native American Boarding Schools
4:11
Scripps
The Push To Make Planes More Accessible For Wheelchair Users
2:14
KMGH
KMGH: Some Coloradans Feel Pushed Out Of Mountain Towns
4:03
Scripps
Inside A Center Helping Women Overcome Addiction
3:41
Scripps
Group Uses Adaptive Boxing To Fight Past Disabilities
3:10
Scripps
Giant Goldfish Invade Lakes Across The Country
3:18
Scripps
Teaching Asian American History In Schools
3:30
Scripps
The Push To Build More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
2:39
Scripps
Will COVID-19 Cases Surge This Fall?
3:49
Scripps
Tourism Returns To Rural America
3:20
Scripps
Aspiring Model With Scoliosis Shares Her Story
1:01
Ashley Landis / AP
Minnesota Governor Declares July 30 Suni Lee Day
2:31
Michael Dwyer / AP
Millions At Risk Of Eviction As Moratorium Ends
0:47
Matt Rourke / AP
CDC Says Delta Variant Is As Contagious As Chickenpox
2:12
WXYZ
WXYZ: Tracking Michigan's Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases
0:21
Mary Altaffer / AP
FDA Trying To Speed Up Full Approval Of Pfizer Vaccine
3:18
Mariam Zuhaib / AP
First Flight Of Afghan Evacuees Lands In U.S.
0:46
Rick Bowmer / AP
Florida Governor To Let Parents Decide Whether Students Wear Masks
0:31
David Guttenfelder / AP
More Than 200 Afghans Arrive In U.S. On First Evacuation Flight
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Some Florida Nursing Homes Are Limiting Visitors Due To COVID-19
2:20
Lisa Thornton
KSTU: Compensation For Utah Caregivers Could Soon Run Out
0:30
John Hart / Wisconsin State Journal via AP
2 Tornadoes Hit Pennsylvania, Injuring Several People
2:16
Cat Sandoval
What Happens To City Centers When So Many People Work Remotely?
1:23
Noah Berger / AP
Climate Change Is Driving A Fierce 2021 Wildfire Season
1:46
WTVF
WTVF: What's Next For DACA Recipients?
2:14
WTVF
WTVF: Addressing Tennessee's Mental Health Bed Shortage
1:18
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Firefighters Help Battle Oregon's Bootleg Fire
4:40
AP / LM Otero
Understanding Texas' Disputed History Curriculum
0:26
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen
0:52
Sam Metz / AP
CA, NV Governors Request More Federal Aid To Battle Wildfires
2:20
Jennifer Jackson
WCPO: Ohio Nurses Prepare For A Spike In Patients
2:37
Daniel Richard
Some Vaccinated Americans Still Face Long-Haul COVID, Hospitalization
1:50
KMGH
KMGH: Workers React As Colorado Hospitals Mandate COVID Shots
2:47
WXMI
WXMI: Gov. Whitmer Pushes Vaccines As COVID Cases Rise In Michigan
2:20
Scripps
Program Uses Sports To Teach Teens Six Core Values
2:56
Newsy
Activists Worry Anti-Trans Health Care Law Will Go Into Effect
3:24
Fernando Vergara / AP
Ex-Polygraph Chief: Polygraphs Need Not Deny Afghan Interpreters Visas
2:56
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Medical Lessons Learned So Far During The Pandemic
2:15
WXYZ
WXYZ: Why Some Americans Are Staying On Unemployment
0:34
Jessica Hill / AP
Gunmaker Remington Offers $33M Settlement To Sandy Hook Families
1:15
Tammy Estwick / Newsy
Recycled Christmas Trees In New Orleans Protect Wildlife And People
1:24
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Hospitals Prepare For A COVID-19 Surge
1:18
Philip B. Poston / Sentinel Colorado / AP
Colorado Officers Arrested After Hitting Suspect With Gun
0:50
Noah Berger / AP
Cooler, Wet Weather Helping Crews Battle California Wildfire
0:23
Elizabeth Frantz / AP
Investigation Launched Into Swastika Found At State Department
1:37
KNXV
KNXV: New CDC Mask Guidance Unlikely To Impact Arizona Schools
0:38
Matthias Schrader / AP
Katie Ledecky Wins Gold In 1,500-Meter Freestyle
2:56
Scripps
Spelling Bee Champion Keeps Her Eyes On The Future
0:58
Aurora Police Department / AP
2 Colorado Officers Facing Charges After Violent Arrest
0:31
AP
Britney Spears' Lawyer Wants To Remove Father From Conservatorship
1:16
Andrew Harnik / AP
Officers Testify At First Hearing Of The House Jan. 6 Investigation
2:06
AP
Putting 'Mental Health First,' Biles Withdraws from Team Competition
2:40
WEWS
WEWS: Guardians' Name Change Inspires Others To Reconsider Identities
2:20
WFTX
WFTX: First Responders Warn Of Lightning Dangers After Accident
2:11
WMAR
WMAR: Baltimore Leaders Push Masks, Vaccines As COVID Cases Rise
2:29
KGTV
KGTV: Why Doctors Say Vaccines Should Be Mandatory For Health Workers
2:54
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Doctors Push School District To Require Masks
0:42
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Infrastructure Talks Stall As Deadline Passes
0:52
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Final Victim Identified In Condo Collapse
1:39
KGTV
KGTV: Nurse Makes Vaccine Plea After Nearly Dying Of COVID
Brynn Anderson / AP
Georgia Man Pleading Guilty To 4 Of 8 Asian Spa Killings
2:43
Scripps
Understanding Breakthrough COVID Cases