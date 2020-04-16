When Flying Stalls: How Airlines Keep Planes Air-Ready

April 16, 2020
Airlines parked their planes in eerie rows on runways all over the world. But they need to be ready to fly again when the time comes. Here's how.
Ten airlines just agreed to a massive deal with the Treasury Department for billions in stimulus money. But come October, that money may not prevent layoffs at some of the biggest airlines. United Airlines leaders are already planning for it. And in the meantime, airlines have to get creative about what to do with all those empty planes.