How A Changing Climate Is Changing Our Summers

By Scott Withers
and Eli Kintisch
August 4, 2022
Summer has traditionally been the season of freedom: school vacations, pool parties  and beach visits —  yet some scientists see it differently.  

The nonproft Union of Concerned Scientists describes summer as “danger season.” 

That’s because climate change is supercharging our summers.

Already, this summer’s temperatures are setting records. But this isn’t just a 2022 problem. 

Summer highs have been increasing for decades. 

