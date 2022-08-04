How A Changing Climate Is Changing Our Summers

The nonproft Union of Concerned Scientists describes summer as “danger season.”

Summer has traditionally been the season of freedom: school vacations, pool parties and beach visits — yet some scientists see it differently.

That’s because climate change is supercharging our summers.

Already, this summer’s temperatures are setting records. But this isn’t just a 2022 problem.

Summer highs have been increasing for decades.