Housing Market Starts to Cool

It looks like the housing marking is cooling off just a bit.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales are going for around $358,000.

That's the median price for August.

In June it hiked closer to $400,000.

First-time buyers make up a little less than a third of sales.

That's a dip from last year.

Now homes are spending about 17 days on the market.

Before, they were getting swiped before the two-week mark.