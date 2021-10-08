Housing Market Starts to Cool

October 8, 2021
First-time buyers make up a little less than a third of sales.
It looks like the housing marking is cooling off just a bit.
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales are going for around $358,000.
That's the median price for August.
In June it hiked closer to $400,000.
That's a dip from last year.
Now homes are spending about 17 days on the market.
Before, they were getting swiped before the two-week mark.