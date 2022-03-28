Poll: Housing Inventory Won't Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2024

According to a survey conducted by Zillow, 38% of housing market experts don't expect inventory to stabilize until the end of 2024.

If you're waiting to buy a house, hoping for housing inventory to return to pre-pandemic levels, then you may be waiting for a while.

The online real estate company Zillow conducted a survey involving housing market experts and 38% say there probably won't be a rebound until 2024.

Only 4% of respondents said it could happen this year. 37% said the market could stabilize by 2023.