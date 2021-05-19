House To Vote On Bill Providing Extra $1.9B For Security

The funding will be used to reimburse the National Guard, Capitol Police and government agencies like the FBI for their work.

The House is expected to vote this week on a bill that would provide an additional $1.9 billion for security in response to the January 6 attack.

The funding will be used to reimburse the National Guard, Capitol Police and government agencies like the FBI for their work. It will also go toward upgrading the security on Capitol Hill, providing special training to law enforcement and enhancing security for lawmakers and federal judges.

Members of Congress are also set to vote this week on a bill that would create a 10-member commission tasked with investigating the January 6 attack, the events surrounding it and influencing factors.

Each party would choose five members of the panel. Democratic leaders would pick the commission's chair.

The final report would be due by the end of the year.