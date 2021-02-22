House To Take Up COVID Relief This Week

A House vote on the measure could happen by the end of the week.

The latest COVID relief bill will be taken up for review by the House Budget Committee today.

And a House vote on the measure could happen by the end of the week.

Democrats are eager to get the bill to President Biden's desk. And he's eager to sign it, but there are still some disagreements within the party about what should be in the package.

Progressives are pushing for a $15/hour minimum wage, but not all Democrats are on board. And the party can't afford to lose any votes. While Democrats have the House and Senate majorities, it's a slim margin.

As for when Americans could get relief, lawmakers say they're aiming for a mid-March approval.