House Speaker Says Democrats Are Willing To Meet 'Halfway' On Relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are willing to cut down the next coronavirus relief package if it helps get it off the ground. Pelosi told Politico the House would take up the issue again in January, but lawmakers must come to some agreement in the meantime. Negotiations over a new deal stalled earlier this month after days of talks between Democrats and White House officials. A senior Democratic aide later clarified that Pelosi's overall position hadn't changed but that she's willing to meet "halfway" on a bill.