Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell says the "serious failures" of Wednesday need to be addressed.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell has ousted the Senate sergeant-at-arms.

Michael Stenger handed in his resignation Thursday after rioters got into the Capitol.

Mcconnell says the "serious failures" of Wednesday need to be addressed in order for the inauguration to run smoothly on Jan. 20.

The House sergeant-at-arms, Paul Irving has also resigned.

