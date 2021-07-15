House Select Committee On Jan. 6 Insurrection To Hold First Hearing

July 15, 2021
Law enforcement officers from the U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police will testify on July 27.
Law enforcement officers from the U.S. Capitol Police force and the D.C. Metropolitan Police will testify during the first hearing held by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack. That hearing is scheduled for July 27.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the creation of the panel last month. She named seven Democratic members and Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney to the panel.
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy can name five members to the committee but he hasn't done so yet.