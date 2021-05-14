House Republicans To Vote For GOP Conference Chair

Rep. Elise Stefanik is considered the favorite. She faces Rep. Chip Roy in the vote.

House Republicans are expected to take a final vote today to replace Congresswoman Liz Cheney as GOP conference chair.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York is considered the frontrunner. She's received support from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

Representative Chip Roy of Texas announced he is running against her.

Roy is considered the more conservative choice.

Both candidates made their pitch at a candidate forum last night.