House Republican: 'Bogus' For GOP To Downplay Jan. 6

As a bipartisan group of lawmakers looks into the January 6 riot, one Republican lawmaker is calling out colleagues who have downplayed the attack.

"Bogus. It's absolutely bogus. it's absolutely bogus," said Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan. "I heard the noise, the flash bangs, I smelled some of the gas as it moved my way ... I saw firsthand what that was, and it did not change my opinion from what I personally saw back on Jan. 6."

Some Republican lawmakers have referred to the rioters as "peaceful" and denied it was an insurrection.