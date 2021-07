Members and staff will be fined for not wearing a mask in the hall of the House.

White House reporters will be required to wear a mask in the briefing room again and in all other indoor spaces at the White House. White house staff has to wear masks too.

And House members and their staff will need to start wearing masks again. The House had dropped the previous mask mandate last month. Anyone who doesn't wear a mask will be fined. The Senate has never required masks.