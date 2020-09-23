House Passes Stopgap Bill To Avert Shutdown

Democrats agreed to allowing farm aid in the legislation after Republicans conceded to adding money for child nutrition programs.

The House passed a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown Oct. 1. It provides funding until Dec. 11.

Negotiations had been stalled over Democrats' opposition to farm aid tacked onto the bill. They say it's there to buy votes for President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers also added measures to prevent the farm aid from being misused.

It's expected to pass the Senate.