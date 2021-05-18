House Passes COVID Hate Crime Bill

The Justice Department will be able to review hate crimes faster and give resources to local law enforcement.

The House overwhelmingly approved the COVID Hate Crime Bill and it will now head to President Biden's desk where he is expected to sign it.

The bill aims to address the rise in attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Thousands of violent incidents against the AAPI community have been reported – many of them driven by anti-Asian bias.

