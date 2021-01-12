House of Representatives Swears In New Sergeant-At-Arms

Timothy Blodgett is now one of three acting officials leading security around the Capitol after fallout from last week's violence.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan said, "The Chair appoints Timothy Paul Blodgett of the state of New York to act as and to exercise the duties of sergeant of arms of the House of Representatives effective today."

Timothy Blodgett was sworn in as Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms for the House.

He will replace Paul Irving, who resigned after last week's riot.

Blodgett is now one of three acting officials leading security around the Capitol after fallout from last week's violence.

The others are the Senate Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms and the Capitol police chief.