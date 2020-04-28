House Members Will Not Return To Capitol Hill Next Week

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the House will not be back on Monday, in part because COVID-19 cases are still rising in D.C.

The U.S. House of Representatives will not return from recess next week as planned, according to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

During a press conference Tuesday, Hoyer said House members will come back "once the Cares 2 package is ready." Meanwhile, they'll continue to work virtually.

The House and Senate agreed to come back on May 4, but plans changed after House Democrats expressed concerns about returning to Washington, D.C.

The number of coronavirus cases in D.C. is still rising, and Hoyer said two nearby counties are considered coronavirus hotspots. Many lawmakers are over 60, which puts them at higher risk for serious coronavirus complications.

House Republicans have argued members of Congress are essential workers and need to go back to the Capitol.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Senate still planned to return on May 4.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that the upper chamber "will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe, but we will honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person."

Contains footage from CNN.