House Lawmakers Dive Into 'GameStonks'

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

House lawmakers are diving into the Reddit-driven stock rally that upset Wall Street last month.

Small investors on the platform sent shares of retailers like GameStop "to the moon" in January, forcing corporate hedge funds to close their positions at massive losses.

The stock app Robinhood came under fire amid the rally after it suspended activity.

The five people at the center of the "stonks" saga, including YouTube streamer Keith Gill — a.k.a. Roaring Kitty — will field questions on short-selling from the Financial Services Committee.